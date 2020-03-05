Action sought against Naam Tamizhar Katchi member

Members of the Congress petitioned the Salem City police on Wednesday demanding action against a Naam Tamizhar Katchi functionary for posting offensive messages against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on social media.
The petition presented by the party’s Salem urban district president G. Jayaprakash sought action against Duraimurugan, a functionary of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, for posting offensive messages against the late leader on Tiktok app. The petitioners urged the police to register a case against Duraimurugan under the National Security Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.