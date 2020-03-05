Coimbatore

Action sought against Naam Tamizhar Katchi member

Members of the Congress petitioned the Salem City police on Wednesday demanding action against a Naam Tamizhar Katchi functionary for posting offensive messages against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on social media.

The petition presented by the party’s Salem urban district president G. Jayaprakash sought action against Duraimurugan, a functionary of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, for posting offensive messages against the late leader on Tiktok app. The petitioners urged the police to register a case against Duraimurugan under the National Security Act.

