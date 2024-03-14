ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought against Khushbu for her remarks

March 14, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning BJP executive committee member Khushbu Sundar for her controversial remarks on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme), a complaint was lodged at the Bhavani police station here on Thursday.

The actor-turned politician had said in Chennai recently that the monthly grant of ₹1,000 under the scheme to women heads of the family is like giving alms. DMK cadre at Nambiyur bus stand and in Gobichettipalayam condemned her remarks and burnt her in effigy.

E. Sinduri, Bhavani Municipal chairperson, in her complaint said the grant had improved the livelihood of women across the State and the remarks by the BJP member had upset women in the State. The complaint demanded registering a case against her.



