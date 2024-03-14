GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action sought against Khushbu for her remarks

March 14, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning BJP executive committee member Khushbu Sundar for her controversial remarks on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme), a complaint was lodged at the Bhavani police station here on Thursday.

The actor-turned politician had said in Chennai recently that the monthly grant of ₹1,000 under the scheme to women heads of the family is like giving alms. DMK cadre at Nambiyur bus stand and in Gobichettipalayam condemned her remarks and burnt her in effigy.

E. Sinduri, Bhavani Municipal chairperson, in her complaint said the grant had improved the livelihood of women across the State and the remarks by the BJP member had upset women in the State. The complaint demanded registering a case against her.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.