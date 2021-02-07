Action sought against fake M-sand manufacturers

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Association has sought action against those producing fake M-sand.

In a petition to the various departments of the State government and the district administration, the Association president KPC Chandra Prakash said M-sand is mixed with crusher powder and sold as M-sand and some mix gravel sand and sell it as M-sand. Use of the fake M-sand affects the quality of the building and poses risk to the building users. Structures that use poor quality M-sand will start developing cracks within months.

Only the M-sand manufactured by those who get certificate from the PWD for quality should be permitted for use in construction activities. The other M-sands should be seized and action should be taken against the manufacturers. There should be inspections of units that make M-sand to identify those who make such sand, he said.