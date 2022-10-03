Action sought against executive officer of Nallampatti town panchayat in Erode

Alleging that the Executive Officer of Nallampatti town panchayat in Perundurai block has committed irregularities, vice-president and councillors urged the district administration to take action against him and also replace the officer.

A petition was submitted by K. Vijayakumar, vice-president of the town panchayat, which was signed by eight ward councillors to the officials at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The petition said that the executive officer had allegedly prepared fake bills and purchased items for public sanitation and had swindled money. When the issue was taken up with the Assistant Director, no action was taken against the officer, the petition said.

The petition said that the officer failed to take action on the resolutions that were passed in the council meeting. “The officer had also refused to submit the income and expenditure statement”, the petition said and added that basic amenities were not fulfilled in the wards despite repeated demands from the councillors.

The petition said that though works were not carried out, the officer had prepared fake bills and reportedly claimed the money for the works. “Since the officer is not answering us, all the nine councillors had staged a walkout from the council meeting in the last two months”, the petition said and demanded action against the executive officer.