Action sought against excess fare collection in buses

Coimbatore

11 July 2021 18:09 IST

Consumer rights organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking action against deluxe buses run by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Coimbatore that collect excess fare from passengers and to also allow women passengers to avail the free bus travel scheme in these buses.

In the letter, CCC secretary K. Kathirmathiyon charged that the deluxe buses were being operated despite the District Collector/Regional Transport Authority not issuing any permits to operate deluxe bus services and that permits and fare tables were approved only for ordinary bus services. “The TNSTC has also confirmed in writing to us that all the city buses - 675 buses - in Coimbatore are only ordinary services and no luxury bus service [was] permitted in Coimbatore,” he claimed.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged that the TNSTC continues to collect excess fares even after more than 2,000 buses were fined by the Regional Transport Officers in the past decade.

He said that all the TNSTC buses, including the deluxe buses, must collect only the fare approved by the District Collector/Regional Transport Authority as per the permit, which would free up more city buses for women passengers to avail the government’s free bus travel scheme and prevent collection of excess fare, he said.