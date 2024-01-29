GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action sought against AMMK general secretary in Salem

January 29, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi (TMUK) filed a complaint with Salem City police seeking action against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Suramangalam police officials on Monday.

The TMUK cadres, led by its president, Poomozhi, submitted the petition to City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, in which it was alleged that Mr. Dhinakaran hoisted his party flag at Kuranguchavadi on Sunday. As per a High Court order, new flag poles should not be allowed in any place. But Suramangalam police and revenue officials allowed Mr. Dhinakaran to hoist his party flag in violation of the court’s ruling, so action should be taken against Mr. Dhinakaran as well as the concerned police and revenue officials, the petition said.

