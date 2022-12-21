Action plan for scheduled tribe component in STR to be launched

December 21, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A development action plan for Scheduled Tribes Component (STC) in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and a tribal nutrition awareness campaign would be launched in Sathyamangalam here on December 22 (Thursday).

A release said that ICAR – Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI), Coimbatore, in collaboration with STR will launch the STC project at the District Forest Office in Sathyamangalam. As part of the project, ICAR-SBI will distribute farm tools, household items such as radio sets, seed kits for setting up and maintaining a nutrition garden and seedlings to the tribal folk in the villages of Ramaranai, Bejalatti, Thadasalatti, Ittarai, Mavanatham and Kalithimbam in Talamalai region and Bathripadugai in Kadambur hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Kiruba Shankar, Deputy Director, STR and District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam, will inaugurate the programme during which G. Hemaprabha, Director, ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore will be presiding. Tribal people from these adopted villages will be participating in the campaign, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US