Action plan for scheduled tribe component in STR to be launched

December 21, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

A development action plan for Scheduled Tribes Component (STC) in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and a tribal nutrition awareness campaign would be launched in Sathyamangalam here on December 22 (Thursday).

A release said that ICAR – Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI), Coimbatore, in collaboration with STR will launch the STC project at the District Forest Office in Sathyamangalam. As part of the project, ICAR-SBI will distribute farm tools, household items such as radio sets, seed kits for setting up and maintaining a nutrition garden and seedlings to the tribal folk in the villages of Ramaranai, Bejalatti, Thadasalatti, Ittarai, Mavanatham and Kalithimbam in Talamalai region and Bathripadugai in Kadambur hills.

R. Kiruba Shankar, Deputy Director, STR and District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam, will inaugurate the programme during which G. Hemaprabha, Director, ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore will be presiding. Tribal people from these adopted villages will be participating in the campaign, the release added.