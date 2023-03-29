ADVERTISEMENT

Action being initiated against illegal mining in Coimbatore district

March 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

From February 24 to March 28, this year, 54 trucks have been seized for smuggling mines and minerals and 94 vehicles have been fined for violations in Coimbatore district.

District Collector Krantikumar Pati said in a press release, tahsildars and revenue divisional officers have been sensitised on the need to strengthen monitoring system to ensure that quarries are not operated beyond the lease period. In addition, two quarries have been identified for serious violation of rules and penalty is being worked out.

In addition, all check-posts on the district border with Kerala have been tightened and inspections are being carried out by a team of officials from various departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US