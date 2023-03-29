Action being initiated against illegal mining in Coimbatore district

March 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

From February 24 to March 28, this year, 54 trucks have been seized for smuggling mines and minerals and 94 vehicles have been fined for violations in Coimbatore district.

District Collector Krantikumar Pati said in a press release, tahsildars and revenue divisional officers have been sensitised on the need to strengthen monitoring system to ensure that quarries are not operated beyond the lease period. In addition, two quarries have been identified for serious violation of rules and penalty is being worked out.

In addition, all check-posts on the district border with Kerala have been tightened and inspections are being carried out by a team of officials from various departments.