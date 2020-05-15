Action against violators of safety norms: Minister

NAMAKKAL

15 May 2020 22:55 IST

Ministers review COVID-19 containment measures in Namakkal

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that stern action would be taken against traders if they violated safety norms. Mr. Thangamani along with Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja reviewed COVID-19 containment measures and other activities in the district. Mr.Thangamani said the district did not report any COVID-19 cases for the past few days and officials had been advised to take measures to retain the status.

Traders had been advised to strictly follow safety guidelines issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 disease, failing which action would be taken against them.

Kudimaramathu works

Mr.Thangamani said that Kudimaramathu works would resume in the district from Saturday and 13 works at ₹8.44 crore had been taken in the district.

He said officials from Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board and the district administration had been advised to ensure proper water supply to all parts of the district and arrange water trucks to areas where there were supply issues.

Mr.Thangamani said the State government was taking the necessary relief measures and the public representatives were also contributing to the relief activities. But Opposition leader M.K. Stalin was trying to politicise them.