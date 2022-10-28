Action against unregistered granite polishing units in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 28, 2022 18:49 IST

 The district administration has warned of action against granite polishing units operating without registration and licences in the district. All granite polishing units that store minerals will require registration to operate as mandated under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation, and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules,2011.

According to the administration, it has come to its notice that many granite polishing units with storage godowns are operating without registration. Under Rule 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, all granite polishing units are mandated to file their applications and register for operation. Any violations shall invite legal action against the errant units, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has said. The units are expected to apply for registration within 15 days failing which action will be taken including disconnecting power supply.

