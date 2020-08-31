SALEM

31 August 2020 23:05 IST

The Salem Corporation has warned of stern action against those violating COVID-19 safety norms.

According to a release, Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh warned that action would be taken against persons venturing out in public places without wearing masks and against businesses conducting trade violating the safety measures. Businesses were advised to serve customers only by wearing masks, ensuring hand sanitation and physical distancing.

The Corporation said cases would be registered against violators under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, a release said.