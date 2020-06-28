Action against shops violating protocols

The Salem Corporation has warned of stern action against commercial spaces violating COVID-19 protocols.
Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said in a release that commercial establishments must strictly follow all COVID-19 safety protocols as advised by the government, else legal action would be taken through police and shops would be sealed.
According to a release, commercial spaces are advised to ensure proper hand sanitation facilities for customers before entering the shop and all staff should wear mask. Physical distancing norms must be practised and furniture and premises should be disinfected at regular intervals.
As on Sunday, there are 17 containment zones in the Corporation limits and action is being taken against persons entering the Corporation limits without e-pass.
According to city health officials, unlike earlier, the zones are restricted to particular streets where positive cases have been reported. The streets are completely cordoned off and no person is allowed to exit and enter from the zones. All shops and offices in the area are shut.
The residents are given kabasura kudineer and other immunity building concoction. The containment zones would be active for 14 days.
The Corporation officials said control rooms had been set up at all zonal offices and the public could contact them for essential goods.
