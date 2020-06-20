Action against schools if online exams for admissions held: Minister

ERODE

20 June 2020 22:36 IST

Decision on Class XII examinations soon, he says

Action will be taken against private schools if they are conducting online examinations for admissions to various classes, K.A. Sengottaiyan, School Education Minister, told media persons in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

“There are reports that a few private schools are conducting online exams for admissions. If violations are found, action will be taken,” he said. He added that the students of government school in Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district came to school only to sign in the progress report and not to write exams.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had declared all Class X students as having passed and marks would be calculated by giving 80% weightage to marks scored in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20% to attendance.

“All the government schools and 75% of private schools had submitted the mark statements and attendance of the students so far,” he said. The Minister said that if discrepancies were found in marks, inquiry would be conducted.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 36,842 Plus Two students were unable to write their exam on March 24 due to restrictions in place and a list of students willing to write their exams had been obtained from their parents. “Decision regarding conducting exams for them will be taken soon,” he added.

The Minister said that a committee had been formed to study the possibility of conducting online classes for Classes 1 to 5 and after receiving the report, the decision would be taken.