Action against schools if online exams for admissions held: Minister

Action will be taken against private schools if they are conducting online examinations for admissions to various classes, K.A. Sengottaiyan, School Education Minister, told media persons in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.
“There are reports that a few private schools are conducting online exams for admissions. If violations are found, action will be taken,” he said. He added that the students of government school in Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district came to school only to sign in the progress report and not to write exams.
The Minister said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had declared all Class X students as having passed and marks would be calculated by giving 80% weightage to marks scored in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20% to attendance.
“All the government schools and 75% of private schools had submitted the mark statements and attendance of the students so far,” he said. The Minister said that if discrepancies were found in marks, inquiry would be conducted.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 36,842 Plus Two students were unable to write their exam on March 24 due to restrictions in place and a list of students willing to write their exams had been obtained from their parents. “Decision regarding conducting exams for them will be taken soon,” he added.
The Minister said that a committee had been formed to study the possibility of conducting online classes for Classes 1 to 5 and after receiving the report, the decision would be taken.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath