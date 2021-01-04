Action against rearing African catfish

ERODE

04 January 2021 23:40 IST

The district administration has warned that action will be taken against farmers who rear or sell banned African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) or African keluthi as it poses a threat to native aquatic species.

A release from Collector C. Kathiravan said that based on the National Green Tribunal order no 435/2018 dated January 22, 2019, the Central and the State governments had banned rearing of the species as it was posing a threat to several local varieties of fish and polluting water bodies. Known as African Mushi, the species was introduced across the globe in 1980 for aquaculture and in India without official sanction. The fish had the ability to survive in shallow mud for a long period of time and had high tolerance to poorly oxygenated water. The release warned that rearing of the banned fish violated the law and action would be taken accordingly.

For details, contact, Assistant Director of Fisheries, No 42, Subburam Complex, 2nd Floor, Perundurai Road, Near Collectorate premises, Erode 638 011. Phone 0424-2221912, Inspector of Fisheries at 93848-24368, the release said that officials could be contacted for rearing other fish species for which subsidy was provided.