Action against rearing African catfish

The district administration has warned that action will be taken against farmers who rear or sell banned African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) or African keluthi as it poses a threat to native aquatic species.
A release from Collector C. Kathiravan said that based on the National Green Tribunal order no 435/2018 dated January 22, 2019, the Central and the State governments had banned rearing of the species as it was posing a threat to several local varieties of fish and polluting water bodies. Known as African Mushi, the species was introduced across the globe in 1980 for aquaculture and in India without official sanction. The fish had the ability to survive in shallow mud for a long period of time and had high tolerance to poorly oxygenated water. The release warned that rearing of the banned fish violated the law and action would be taken accordingly.
For details, contact, Assistant Director of Fisheries, No 42, Subburam Complex, 2nd Floor, Perundurai Road, Near Collectorate premises, Erode 638 011. Phone 0424-2221912, Inspector of Fisheries at 93848-24368, the release said that officials could be contacted for rearing other fish species for which subsidy was provided.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath