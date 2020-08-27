‘Action against pvt. schools if fees demanded for RTE admissions’

Coimbatore

27 August 2020 18:44 IST

The Department of School Education will initiate strict action against those private schools in Coimbatore district that demand additional fees for students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota seats, said Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha on Thursday.

“Parents may file complaint at the CEO’s office with evidence in such cases, based on which action will be initiated,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Admissions for the 25% seats reserved as per the RTE Act for LKG and Class I in private schools began on Thursday for the academic year 2020-21.

According to Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, private schools “...shall admit in Class 1, to the extent of at least 24% of the strength of that class, children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.”

However, the education officials received complaints from parents in the previous academic year (2019-20) that a few private schools in the district demanded additional fees even though the State government reimbursed the fees for the reserved seats.

Eligible parents may apply through the website https://rte.tnschools.gov.in/ till September 25. Necessary arrangements are available at the Chief Educational Office, the four District Educational Offices (Coimbatore, Pollachi, Perur and S.S. Kulam) and the Block Educational Offices in the district for those unable to apply online from their residence, Ms. Usha said.