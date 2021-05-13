Action against pvt. hospitals based on complaints, says Minister

The administration will take action against private hospitals in Tiruppur district upon receiving specific complaints about alleged irregularities in COVID-19 treatment, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Thursday.

He along with Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj chaired a review meeting at the District Collectorate to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Speaking to the reporters, he said that the private hospitals must inform the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in advance before referring COVID-19 patients to ensure availability of beds. “The private hospitals will be intimated regarding this either in writing or through visits by officials,” he said. On allegations of some private hospitals overcharging the patients for COVID-19 treatment, he said that the district administration will not hesitate in initiating action based on specific complaints.

More COVID-19 Care Centres would be established across the district including at Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam, for which the locations were being finalised, Mr. Saminathan said.

On whether journalists would be prioritised treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals, he said that this demand would be taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Additional frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and conservancy workers would be appointed soon in the district to tackle the second wave of the pandemic, according to Mr. Saminathan.