Action against panchayat vice-president sought

The president of Masinaikenpatti Panchayat petitioned against vice-president of the panchayat with the District Collector here on Friday.

D. Mekala Devendran, president of the panchayat alleged that vice-president of the panchayat M.D. V. Arun Kumar is allegedly obstructing development works in the panchayat. Ms. Devendran charged that the vice-president and former secretary of the panchayat were relatives and Mr. Kumar accused her of causing the transfer of secretary.

She charged that the vice-president has been obstructing sanitary workers from carrying out their works in the panchayat and threatened to stop their salary bills. She requested the Collector to take necessary action in this regard.