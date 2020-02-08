Action against Minister sought

Members of three outfits petitioned City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Friday to book Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for instructing a tribal boy to remove his slippers at Theppakadu elephant camp.

The petition was submitted by U.K. Sivagnanam of Untouchability Eradication Front, Dhinesh Raja from Students’ Federation of India and Pazha. Perarivalan of Dravidar Tamilar Katchi. The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya must be booked for “not preventing” the incident, the petition said.

Demonstration staged

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India, led by State secretary S. Bala, staged a demonstration in Tiruppur on Friday and sent books authored by social reformer Periyar to Mr. Sreenivasan.