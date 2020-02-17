‘Action against headmistress after new CEO takes charge’

Suitable action would be taken against the headmistress of a government school near Periyanaickenpalayam, who allegedly forced a 10-year-old Dalit girl to clean the school toilet, after the new Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) takes charge on Tuesday, said J.B. Krishnamoorthy, Block Educational Officer of Periyanaickenpalayam block.

Speaking to The Hindu he said that he had submitted the report on the alleged incident to the CEO's office. “The headmistress told the girl to pour water in the toilet, which might have been misunderstood by the parents,” he claimed.

P. Usha, former Namakkal CEO, will take charge as the Coimbatore CEO on Tuesday, following which action would be taken, Mr. Krishnamoorthy said.

On Monday, the student’s mother petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani claiming that the headmistress hit the child on February 11 in the school after the child refused to clean the toilet. The parent also alleged that the headmistress used casteist slurs in front of the other students. The petition demanded action against the headmistress under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The student’s father has also lodged a complaint with the Periyanaickenpalayam police on Thursday. However, the police said that no case has been registered.