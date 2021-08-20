‘Action against computer centres misusing citizen login facilities’

NAMAKKAL

20 August 2021 00:01 IST

The Namakkal district administration has warned of stern action against private computer centres misusing citizen login of the government’s digital services.

In a release, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said it had come to their notice that a few private computer centres were found getting applications from the public for various digital services offered by the government and applications were being made through the citizen login facility.

Various irregularities were found in these applications and higher rates were charged by agents from the public for getting these services.

The district administration advised the public to visit e-service centres authorised by the government to apply for various digital certificates and for other digital services.

The public can send complaints regarding higher charges to tnesevaihelpdesk@tn.gov.in or contact toll-free numbers 18004251333 and 18004251997.

The district administration warned of stern action against private computer centres applying through the citizen login facility or for placing hoardings of providing these services.