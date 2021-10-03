Action against 94 businesses for functioning on Gandhi Jayanti

Salem

03 October 2021 23:27 IST

The Labour Department has initiated legal action against 94 businesses here for functioning on Gandhi Jayanti.

According to a press release, businesses must offer paid leave, alternative leave or double pay for working on national holidays and those establishments functioning on the day must send applications in this regard to respective Labour Inspectors 24 hours ahead of the holiday.

A team led by C.Muthu, Assistant Labour Commissioner (Enforcement), conducted inspections and initiated action against 39 shops, 45 restaurants, 10 mechanic workshops in Salem for functioning on Gandhi Jayanti.

Advertising

Advertising

In Erode, a team led by Assistant Labour Commissioner T.Baladhandayudham conducted the inspections and initiated action against 91 businesses including 43 restaurants, 38 shops and 10 mechanic shops.