Action against 178 firms in Coimbatore for operating on August 15

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 16, 2022 18:18 IST

Officials of the Labour Department have initiated action against 178 commercial establishments in the district for operating on August 15, which is a public holiday.

A release from the Department said it was found during raids that 83 eateries, three automobile workshops, and 92 shops had not declared holiday for workers, had not informed the Department, and had allowed the workers to work on August 15. Hence, action was initiated against these establishments.

