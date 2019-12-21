Act will not harm Muslims, says BJP leader

After a protest by his party here on Friday, to counter those being staged against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, former State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party C.P. Radhakrishnan told mediapersons that the Act would bring no harm to Muslims, and accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies of provoking the people against the new law.
Mr. Radhakrishnan also said that the Central Government would take steps to ensure that Sri Lankan Tamils could live in Sri Lanka with “self-respect”.
“The Modi government has taken many steps to improve the livelihoods of Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said. Re-settling the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees from India in Sri Lanka was the only way to ensure the safety and rights of the Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.
