‘Act on petitions submitted under scheme’

Collector G.S. Sameeran has directed officials to act on petitions submitted under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar’ (UTM) scheme, said a release from the district administration.

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, he told the officials that the department created to address issues raised in the UTM had received 35,425 petitions from people in Coimbatore.

The UTM department was uploading petitions online by giving each petition a unique number for monitoring the progress in addressing those. The UTM department also sent the petitioners SMSes about the progress made.

Therefore, the officials should resolve the issues raised in the UTM petitions, he reiterated, said the press release.