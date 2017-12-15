Acquisition committee to inspect land for airport today

Ahead of the visit of the committee for land acquisition for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport on Friday, Revenue Department officials have identified and marked around 620 acres.

The land identified for acquisition, spread over 24 blocks in four villages and one plot belonging to the Defence, were marked using flags.

On Friday, members of the committee including the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Inspector General of Registration and Transport Secretary will visit the places marked for acquisition.

“The price of the land will be decided by the committee. The committee may also hear grievances of the residents and land owners,” said a revenue official.

The places were identified and marked with flags on Wednesday and Thursday.

At some places, irate land owners removed the flag when officials left the place.

Representatives from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) may also join the team during the inspection at blocks one and two coming under Singanallur village where 90 % of the land is already under lease to the airport for several years. Block one and two together accounts for 33.45 acres.

Owners of land from block one and two have alleged that a compound wall was constructed in their land even before the price was fixed and land handed over to the AAI.

The construction of the compound wall was stopped thrice after the land owners moved court and obtained interim stay.

Of the total area of land spread over 24 blocks, fixing of guideline value of the leased land (block one and two) may become difficult as sale of land had not taken place in the area for the last several years, hinted an official.

The original plan is to acquire 627 acres in 24 blocks coming under Singanallur village, Uppilippalayam village, Kalapatti village and Irugur village.

While Singanallur village has one and two blocks, three to seven blocks are situated in Uppilippalayam village.

Kalapatti village (eight to 15) and Irugur village (16 to 23) have eight blocks each. The 24th block is belonging to the Defence.