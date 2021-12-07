Coimbatore

ACP pens COVID-19 awareness songs

Two of the popular COVID-19 awareness songs played by civic bodies and the police in many parts of the State have a Coimbatore connection.

A. Sekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore city, has penned them.

Mr. Sekar’s songs – ‘Thaduppom thaduppom, Coronave thaduppom’ and ‘Thappikka vazhiyundu, kelunga, kelunga’ - are currently played by the Erode Municipal Corporation, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and Chennai City Police.

“The songs are composed by music directors Yani Desh and Erode Karthi. The two Corporations play the song in garbage collection vehicles to create awareness about COVID-19 in residential areas,” he said.


