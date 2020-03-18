Coimbatore

ACP envisages higher lending to MSMEs in Tiruppur

Banks in Tiruppur District are expected to lend ₹12,522 crore during 2020-21, which is ₹486 crore higher than the current year outlay.

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the annual credit plan for 2020-21 for the district on Tuesday.

According to the plan, the outlay for MSME sector is the highest next financial year with ₹7,435 crore. It is almost 60 % of the total outlay. Agriculture and allied activities are expected to get ₹3,349 crore and other priority sector activities ₹1,738 crore. The plan coincides with the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD. The estimates are based on infrastructure facilities available, backward and forward linkages, government policies, and recovery climate.

The Collector urged the banks, government departments and NABARD to cooperate in meeting the credit target.

A. Eswaramoorthy, DGM of Canara Bank, Tiruppur, received the first copy of the plan. N. Sathiyamoorthy, Lead District Manager, was also present.

Mar 18, 2020

