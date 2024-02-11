GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACM seeks action against official

February 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Home Secretary, Tamil Nadu, should intervene and do the needful regarding a note sent by Inspector General Pramodh Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, Tangedco.

Anti Corruption Movement secretary N.K. Velu has said in a press release that Mr. Pramodh Kumar has said vigilance officials cannot act on complaints on Tangedco officials without his consent.

Mr. Pramodh Kumar has a case going on against him. But, he is entrusted with a responsible post now. If there is a corruption complaint against an official, he or she should be suspended. But, the IG has said action cannot be taken unless he approves it. Hence, Mr. Pramodh Kumar should be removed from the post, Mr. Velu said.

