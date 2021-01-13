Achievers award for farmers proposed

Krishnagiri

13 January 2021 22:15 IST

Achievers award for farmers with innovative farming techniques horticulture crops has been proposed district-wise across the State.

Horticultural crops play a vital role in raising farm income of the farmers, according to an administration release. In its wake, in an attempt to recognise such farmers engaged in horticultural farming, and to promote innovation in horticultural farming, achievers award has been proposed.

Ten farmers are proposed to be felicitated across the State for innovative farming methods in order to inspire farmers engaged in horticultural cropping

Achievers award is proposed for farmers engaged in cultivation of fruits, herbal and aromatic crops, vegetables, flowers, crops in hilly areas among others. The parameters for cropping achievement would include adoption of sustainable techniques of cropping that include drip irrigation, organic farming, integrated farming, cropping intervals, crop maintenance, water management, pest management without ecological damage, special marketing techniques among others.

The achievers award will also recognise farmers with innovation in farming, organic and sustaining horticulture among others.