Accused who tried to escape from police hit by truck in Salem

October 13, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

A 29-year-old accused who tried to escape from the police was hit by a truck on Friday.

Poovarasan (34), a resident of Kamarajar Colony in Ammapet. He gave ₹2 lakh to Anandharaj (29), a resident of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, in October 2022 to get a government job for his wife.

After receiving the money, Anandharaj gave an appointment order, and later Poovarasan came to know that it was a fake one. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Salem Town Crime Branch police. The police registered a case and, on Thursday evening, nabbed Anandharaj, who roamed near the Salem Collectorate.

To seize some documents and his laptop, police took him to his residence in Dharmapuri district on Friday. Later, while heading to Salem, he asked them to stop the vehicle at Manjavadi Kanavai to attend to nature call. But he started to run, and was hit by a truck. In the accident, he sustained head injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The police are investigating further.