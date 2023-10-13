HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused who tried to escape from police hit by truck in Salem

October 13, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old accused who tried to escape from the police was hit by a truck on Friday.

Poovarasan (34), a resident of Kamarajar Colony in Ammapet. He gave ₹2 lakh to Anandharaj (29), a resident of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, in October 2022 to get a government job for his wife.

After receiving the money, Anandharaj gave an appointment order, and later Poovarasan came to know that it was a fake one. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Salem Town Crime Branch police. The police registered a case and, on Thursday evening, nabbed Anandharaj, who roamed near the Salem Collectorate.

To seize some documents and his laptop, police took him to his residence in Dharmapuri district on Friday. Later, while heading to Salem, he asked them to stop the vehicle at Manjavadi Kanavai to attend to nature call. But he started to run, and was hit by a truck. In the accident, he sustained head injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The police are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.