Accused tries to end life at police station in Salem

December 24, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man, who was arrested for running a prostitution, tried to allegedly end his life before a police station on Friday.

According to Attur town police, S. Saravanan of Manthaveli near Attur, also district secretary of Makkal Desam Katchi, was arrested in November this year and remanded in prison. The court granted conditional bail for him and was released from prison on December 21. As per the bail condition on Friday evening, he came to the Attur Town police to sign. Later he entered into an argument with the police stating that he was foisted in false case and were trying to invoke the Goondas Act against him. He tried allegedly to end his life at the police station. The police admitted him to the Attur Government Hospital. Sources said that he is out of danger.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

CONNECT WITH US