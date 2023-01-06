Accused in sexual assault case found murdered in Tiruppur

January 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 24-year-old man was found murdered with 16 stab wounds in Tiruppur city on Thursday.

M. Ajithkumar (24), a resident of Mettukattuvalasu near Kangayam in Tirupur district, was found murdered in an agricultural land at Kallampalayam in the city.

According to the police, Ajithkumar was granted conditional bail two weeks ago after serving judicial remand in a case registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a few months ago. The police suspect that he was murdered by his former fellow inmates in prison with whom he had enmity.

Ajithkumar’s body was found in an agricultural land belonging to a woman, namely Leelavathi.

R. Saminathan of Tiruppur, who had taken the land on lease, found the body when he came to the place with his cattle around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The body was found with both the hands and legs tied. The deceased had suffered stab wounds around the neck, abdomen and chest. The Tiruppur north police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the farmer. The deceased was identified as Ajithkumar from his Aadhaar card found in a purse near the body.

The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Thottipalayam Village Administrative Officer Jayakumar. During the investigation, it was found out that Ajithkumar had come out of prison on bail two weeks ago. Tiruppur north inspector N. Udhyakumar said a special team of the police were on the lookout for the murderers.

