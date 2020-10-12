Accused in murder attempt commits suicide

SALEM

12 October 2020 23:35 IST

A 30-year-old man, who was reportedly facing charges for attempting to murder a minor girl in Kallakurichi, committed suicide here during the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, Sathish of Kulithalai was working as a driver in Chennai and was in a relationship with a Class 10 student from Chinnasalem. Following lockdown, Sathish and the girl returned to their native places.

The police said Sathish had gone to meet the girl in Chinnasalem on Sunday and following a quarrel, Sathish had allegedly slit the girl’s throat and escaped from the place. The Kallakurichi police registered a case of attempt to murder and were on the lookout for Sathish.

On Monday, Sathish was found hanging from a tree near Perumal karadu here. The Salem City police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.