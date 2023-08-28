‘Accused in Kodanad case was substitute driver of Jayalalithaa’

August 28, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Salem

C. Kanagaraj, the prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, was the driver of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and was later fired by her from the job, said V. Pugazhendi, a supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, here on Sunday.

Mr. Pugazhendi told reporters that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had claimed Kanagaraj was not Jayalalithaa’s driver. “When Mr. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, the charge sheet filed by the police mentioned that Kanagaraj was her [Jayalalithaa’s] driver. Why was Mr. Palaniswami silent about Kanagaraj when he was the Chief Minister? The police questioned V.K. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s close aide, in this case. But why did they not question Mr. Palaniswami?.. We do not know what understanding exists between Mr. Palaniswami and the DMK. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin claimed during the election campaign that he would arrest the true accused in the case”

“While the trial of the case is going on, Mr. Palaniswami is claiming that Kanagaraj was not Jayalalithaa’s driver to divert the case. I saw Kanagaraj working as a substitute driver for Jayalalithaa. Mr. Palaniswami will file a case against me for this claim. We have decided to move the High Court, seeking a CBI inquiry into the case,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We [the OPS faction] are going to start our election campaign in Kancheepuram on September 3. AIADMK is our party and there is no need for a new party,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.