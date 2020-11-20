Accused in bank robbery arrested in Haryana, brought to Palladam

Tiruppur

20 November 2020 23:47 IST

The police have already arrested four persons in the case

Tiruppur District Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, brought the fifth accused in the robbery at Kallipalayam branch of State Bank of India (SBI) to Palladam on Friday.

Gajaraj (33) from Rajasthan is believed to have planned the robbery and was arrested in Haryana recently, police sources said. He was brought to Palladam on Friday afternoon and produced at the Palladam Judicial Magistrate court, which granted 10 days’ police custody, the sources said.

A five-member gang took away ₹18.97 lakh cash and 246 sovereigns of jewellery from the bank on February 22.

Kamanaickenpalayam police registered a case. While four of the accused – Anil Kumar Panwar (38) from Haryana, Ramajanappa (44) from Karnataka, Rama Krishna Achariyar aka Balaraman Krishnan (35) from Karnataka and Mohammad Ishrar Khan from Rajasthan – were arrested in March, the search for Gajraj continued.

The COVID-19 lockdown also slowed down the search, the police sources claimed.

Gajraj is also suspected to have taken the major share of the jewellery and cash to his village in Rajasthan.

The sources said a team from Tiruppur District Police would visit Rajasthan to retrieve the stolen jewellery and cash estimated to be worth around ₹ 50 lakh in total.