Accused found dead on hospital premises in Pollachi

A man, who was involved in multiple motorcycle thefts, was found dead on the premises of the Government Hospital, Pollachi, on Thursday.

The police said K. Kanthakumar (38) of Mariamman Kovil street at Pollachi was involved in eight two-wheeler theft cases registered by the Pollachi East, Mahalingapuram, Negamam and Pollachi Taluk police stations.

According to the police, Kanthakumar and J. Sarankumar (27), also from Pollachi, stole a two-wheeler near Selvapuram in March this year. The duo sold the vehicle to M. Manikandan (29) of Pollachi.

During the investigation, the Selvapuram police examined surveillance camera visuals and got hints about the thieves. They arrested Sarankumar and Manikandan on Wednesday and were on the lookout for Kanthakumar.

According to the Selvapuram police, Kanthakumar was found dead on the premises of Pollachi GH on Thursday morning. They said Kanthakumar’s wife Abhirami lodged a complaint with the Pollachi police stating that he had been complaining of wheezing and difficulty in breathing, due to which he could have ended his life.

The police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body was autopsied at Pollachi GH on Thursday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)