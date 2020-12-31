Coimbatore

Accused escapes from police custody, nabbed

A murder accused, who escaped from police custody while on the court premises on Wednesday, was nabbed immediately.

Police said that K. Tamil Selvan (25) of Thirumangalam in Madurai district was arrested for murdering a woman in a lodge in Erode in 2017 and was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. The case is in trial at the Fast Track Mahila Court and the police produced him before the court on Wednesday. The judge asked the police to produce the accused in the court on January 7, 2021.

After leaving the court hall, the police attempted to handcuff the accused. But, he pushed the two policemen and started to run on the road. However, the police nabbed him.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 12:20:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/accused-escapes-from-police-custody-nabbed/article33458014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY