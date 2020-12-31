Accused escapes from police custody, nabbed

A murder accused, who escaped from police custody while on the court premises on Wednesday, was nabbed immediately.

Police said that K. Tamil Selvan (25) of Thirumangalam in Madurai district was arrested for murdering a woman in a lodge in Erode in 2017 and was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. The case is in trial at the Fast Track Mahila Court and the police produced him before the court on Wednesday. The judge asked the police to produce the accused in the court on January 7, 2021.

After leaving the court hall, the police attempted to handcuff the accused. But, he pushed the two policemen and started to run on the road. However, the police nabbed him.