Accused ends life in Kerala after Tiruppur police trace his whereabouts

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 18, 2022 18:09 IST

The Tiruppur City Police team rescued a minor in Kerala, who was abducted from Tiruppur by a man from Kerala on Saturday.

According to the police, a 29-year-old man identified as Rakesh, a native of Paravur in Kollam district of Kerala, had approached a couple from Tiruppur, who were involved in construction business to build a house. After the construction work was completed, he demanded the money back as he was allegedly not satisfied with the design. Though they returned the money, Rakesh demanded excess amount, which they refused.

On Friday, Rakesh along with his acquaintance entered the house and abducted their 14-year-old son at knifepoint and demanded ₹5 crore as ransom. The couple lodged a complaint at 15 Velampalayam police station.

With the help of Kerala Police, the Tiruppur city police traced his location. Getting to know about it, the accused ended his life, said the police. The Kerala police rescued the minor and handed him over to the Tiruppur police.

A police official said the minor will be produced before the child welfare committee on Monday. The police are also in search of another accused.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

