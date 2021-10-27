Accused dies in prison

SALEM

An accused in a case who was about to be released from Attur sub-jail on bail, died of heart attack here on Wednesday.

B. Karti (34) of Kitchipalayam, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested by the Kitchipalayam police on October 17, in a case related to sale of lottery tickets. Kitchipalayam police produced him in the court and lodged him at the Attur sub-jail. On Tuesday, a court granted him bail and he was set to be released on Wednesday.

Police said that at 6.30 a.m., he received his belongings and was about to leave the prison premises when he complained of heart problem and fell down. Police personnel took him to the Government Hospital at Attur where doctors declared him dead. The body was kept at the hospital for postmortem.

Prison authorities informed his family members, who arrived at the hospital. They suspect foul play in his death and entered into an altercation with the police and prison authorities. An inquiry is on.