Accused arrested twice under POCSO to be detained under Goondas Act

ERODE

22 July 2021 23:17 IST

Persons arrested twice under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, would be detained under Goondas Act and recommendations had been made in that connection, said S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, here on Thursday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a sensitisation programme on juvenile justice system, POCSO and Child Marriage Acts, for police officers in the district, organised by the District Child Protection Office (DCPO), Mr. Muthusamy said crime against children was reducing in Coimbatore, Erode, The Nilgiris and Tiruppur and lauded the efforts of the police in creating awareness among people.

Pointing out that Kakkum Karangal, an initiative of the Erode district police by which 34 teams comprising officials from 10 departments were visiting the places where crime occurred frequently and educating the public to prevent further happenings, he said the initiative led to drop in crime against children in the district in July when compared to last month. “The teams had conducted 450 awareness meetings in rural areas,” he said and added that 15 child marriages were stopped recently. He also said people were coming forward and lodging complaints if they found crime taking place against children and women.

The DIG said cases registered under POCSO Act had reduced from nine in June to six in July and warned that if an accused was arrested under the Act twice, he would be detained under Goondas Act. V. Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police, P. Priyadevi, DCPO and officials were present.