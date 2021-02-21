Coimbatore

21 February 2021 00:06 IST

Members of the Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam staged a demonstration here on Saturday demanding the State government to accord prominence to Tamil in various departments.

Marudhachalar Adigalar, Perur Adheenam and Kumaragurubara Swamigal, Siravai Adheenam participated in the demonstration, which was held near the Indian Red Cross Society on Huzur Road. President of Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam S. Doraiswamy and Tamil Language Conservation Coalition president K.S. Appavu led the demonstration where hundreds of members participated, a press release said.

The Sangamam also urged the State government to make Tamil the official language in all departments, conducting rituals only in Tamil at all the temples in the State, reserving 80% of the government jobs for those who completed their formal education in Tamil medium and steps to ensure that the Tamil children residing in other States learn their mother tongue.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Doraiswamy said that various Tamil organisations from across the country will organise a conference in Coimbatore in June to emphasise these demands.