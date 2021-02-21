Members of the Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam staged a demonstration here on Saturday demanding the State government to accord prominence to Tamil in various departments.
Marudhachalar Adigalar, Perur Adheenam and Kumaragurubara Swamigal, Siravai Adheenam participated in the demonstration, which was held near the Indian Red Cross Society on Huzur Road. President of Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam S. Doraiswamy and Tamil Language Conservation Coalition president K.S. Appavu led the demonstration where hundreds of members participated, a press release said.
The Sangamam also urged the State government to make Tamil the official language in all departments, conducting rituals only in Tamil at all the temples in the State, reserving 80% of the government jobs for those who completed their formal education in Tamil medium and steps to ensure that the Tamil children residing in other States learn their mother tongue.
Mr. Doraiswamy said that various Tamil organisations from across the country will organise a conference in Coimbatore in June to emphasise these demands.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath