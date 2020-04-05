Accommodation for migrant workers

About 100 workers from different States, who are employed with the vendors of Kumaraguru Institutions, have been provided accommodation and food on the Kumaraguru campus.
Kumaraguru Action for Relief and Empowerment (KARE), an extended arm of Kumaraguru Institutions, took the initiative to accommodate all the migrant workers.
The travel history of the workers is known and a health check up is done every day. They will stay on the campus throughout the lockdown period, according to a release.
