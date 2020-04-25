Accommodated workers give facelift to Erode school

The lockdown is not a holiday for 42 workers staying at the Corporation Primary School at Veerapampalayam in Erode, where they are provided temporary accommodation.

Work completed

The workers, who are all from different districts in Tamil Nadu and were employed as painters or construction workers in Erode, decided to make use of the time that they have to paint the school where they were accommodated. They completed the job in 15 to 20 days.

The workers are used to working for more than 12 hours a day and found it difficult to sit idle. Hence, they volunteered to paint the school.

Following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, NGOs and volunteers have been providing food to homeless people and alm-seekers who continue to take shelter on roadsides.

Many of the unorganised sector workers from other districts also could not return home and an NGO, Thaimai Trust, accommodated 70 persons at two corporation schools (Veerapampalayam and Thindal) and provides food for them.

“We cannot sit idle all through the day. Hence, we decided to do something for the school,” said Selvam from Palani in Dindigul district who is working at a construction unit in Erode.

He shared the idea to paint the school with a volunteer with the NGO, which immediately provided them with paint and cleaning tools.

While 10 painters re-painted the classrooms and the premises, others were involved in cleaning the premises and planting saplings. “It’s a small contribution to our temporary house”, said Selvam, who was happy with the work as it was a joint effort by all.

P. Manimegalai, founder and president of the trust, M. Madhu, secretary and K. Bhuvanesh Kumar, treasurer, said that their activity involves not only providing food to all.

Counselling

The trust has also extended counselling and organised activities for the workers too.

The trust had provided television in the school, conducted yoga classes, arranges games for them and also special sessions to encourage many to quit smoking. “Many have changed their habits and are looking forward for a new life after the lockdown ends”, said Mr. Bhuvanesh Kumar.