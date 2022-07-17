Accommodate Ukraine-return students in medical colleges, says Tiruppur MP

K. Subbarayan, MP, has appealed to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to take immediate action to help Indian students, who returned from Ukraine because of war.

In a letter to the Minister, Mr. Subbarayan said, the uncertain situation created because of the Russia-Ukraine war forced many Indian students who were studying in medical colleges in Ukraine to return to India.

More than 14,000 students came back to the country, out of which 2,000 students who were in their final year got some respite, he said. He drew the attention of the Minister to accommodate more than 12,000 students who have been waiting for several months to continue their studies in India.

He also appealed to the Union Government to ensure that both the government and private medical colleges act swiftly to accommodate all the students.